98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lauren Alaina Drops Romantic ‘Just Wanna Know That You Love Me’

July 7, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share

Lauren Alaina has dropped a new song “Just Wanna Know That You Love Me.”

The romantic ode, which Brandy Clark, Joybeth Taylor, and Sam Ellis wrote, arrives after Lauren premiered it on ABC’S ‘The Bachelorette’ July 3.

“I don’t need that house custom built, painted white/ With a wraparound porch and a swing/ I don’t need the riches that money can buy/ I just wanna know that you love me/ I just wanna know that you love me,” Lauren sings in the piano ballad.

“Just Wanna Know That You Love Me” follows her six-song ‘Unlocked’ EP, which arrived in June.

What do you think?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Honor Local Veterans by NOT Setting Off PRIVATE Fireworks
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?

Recent Posts