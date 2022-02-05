Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary Join New CBS Reality Series

Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan will take part in CBS‘ new reality series, Beyond The Edge.
And they will be surviving right along with Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bear (#50) and NFL former head coach (49ers): The legendary Mike Singletary!
The show features nine celebrities, trading their worlds of luxury, to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama – where they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zones.
Lauren shared the news on social media: “Can’t wait to get y’all Beyond The Edge of your seats!! I’m so excited to be part of the new @cbstv reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other . . .”
Beyond The Edge was created by the producers of Naked and Afraid.
The series will premiere on Wednesday, March 16 8 p.m. [9 p.m. ET.] on CBS – and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
In addition to Lauren and Craig, the show will feature Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City).