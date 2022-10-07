Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Rip Wheeler Is Honored

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land)

The Yellowstone cast and its fans are gearing up for a new season of drama at the Dutton Family Ranch, with the season five trailer being released. The official Yellowstone Twitter page honored Rip Wheeler by saying, “no one looks better in a cowboy hat” than the roper and ranch hand. The season five trailer has a lot of fiery moments, literally with what looked like bodies being thrown in an incinerator. From fist fights to hot steamy sex scenes, even Kevin Costner warns that kids shouldn’t watch the new season. “It’s too naughty for them to see, and they probably do figure out how to see it,” said Costner about the upcoming fifth season. “It’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else.” Season five of “Yellowstone” airs on Paramount+ starting November 13th. What do you think about the upcoming season of “Yellowstone?’ Do you think it will hold up to its previous seasons?