Latest on Search for Missing Barge Worker on Des Plaines River

The Channahon Fire Protection District has updated the community on the ongoing search in the Des Plaines River for a missing barge worker. It was on Monday night, just after 7:15 pm, that the CFPD was called to the area of I-55 and the Des Plaines River for a missing member from a barge crew. An investigation showed that the crew member was last seen at approximately 5:45 pm.

The barge initially departed from the area of Interstate 55 and Des Plaines River in Channahon and eventually docked after passing through the Dresden Lock and Dam. A search area was established between Interstate 55 and the Dresden Dam and Lock. Search boats were deployed and conducted several search patterns along the approximate 7 miles of river channel.

The Channahon Police Department assisted by deploying a drone in three different flight paths over the search area. The U.S. Coast Guard provided a helicopter and provided aerial passes over the river. Search efforts were unsuccessful in finding the missing crew member. The search was stopped at 9:00 pm last night due to poor visibility from nightfall. Search operations resumed at 6:00 am Tuesday morning.

Currently, the water-based search group consists of boats from the Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, and Morris Fire Protection Districts and jet-skis from Wilmington ESDA. The Coast Guard has deployed a vessel to assist with river traffic safety as crews conduct searches. Search operations will continue throughout the day. A coordinated effort between the Channahon Fire Protection District, company administration, and United States Coast Guard has been assembled to support the ongoing search effort.