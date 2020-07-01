      Weather Alert

Latest Bargaining Session Canceled As Strike Looms For Nurses At St. Joseph Medical Center

Jul 1, 2020 @ 6:26am

As a strike looms for AMITA nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet this July 4th, WJOL is getting word that AMITA canceled their last negotiation. AMITA notified the bargaining team Monday night at 11 p.m. that they will be canceling the latest negotiating session. AMITA has been actively searching for nurses to replace possible striking nurses and pay them $65.00 an hour, pay their flights and hotel.

Heroes Work Here Amita Joliet/md

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics