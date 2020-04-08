Late Night Wrap-Up: Fallon’s Daughter Loses a Tooth, He & Justin Timberlake Share New Song
On Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon shared a “Quarantine Remix,” a beat they made by editing together bits and pieces of footage of the two talking to each other while self-isolating in their homes.
Also during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon’s daughter Winnie crashed his interview with Russell Wilson and Ciara to tell them that she just lost her tooth. The 6-year-old revealed that her mom used the classic string around a loose tooth method to pull out her bottom-front tooth.