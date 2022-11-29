Last Week for Yard Waste Pick Up in Joliet is December 5-9

The City of Joliet has announced that the last week for yard waste pick up is December 5-9, 2022. Yard waste pick up occurs on the same day as scheduled garbage pick up. Yard waste containers should be placed at the curb or alley alongside garbage carts before 7:00 a.m. the day of collection.

Yard waste materials include grass, shrubbery, leaves, tree limbs, and other materials accumulated due to lawn care. Please note, pumpkins are not yard waste, place them in your garbage.

Please prepare any yard waste for pick up as follows:

Brush, tree limbs, and branches must be bound in bundles not exceeding four (4) feet and weighing no more than 50 pounds.

No single piece within each bundle should exceed three inches in diameter.

Unbundled brush will not be collected.

All other yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, etc.) must be placed in either brown paper yard waste bags or rigid containers no greater than 32-gallons.

Non-standard containers such as drums, baskets, etc. will not be collected.

Designated YARD WASTE ONLY containers must be clearly marked so that it is visible from the street. Only yard waste must be placed in a cart or container that has been designated for yard waste.

Free YARD WASTE ONLY labels are available at the following locations: City Hall (150 W. Jefferson Street) and select Jewel-Osco grocery stores (1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Avenue, and 2480 IL Rt. 59). Yard Waste Only labels do not need to be placed on brown paper yard waste bags, only on containers.