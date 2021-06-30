      Weather Alert

Last night 6/29/21 Luke Combs shared a new song “Good Old Days”

Jun 30, 2021 @ 7:07am

He teased the new material on Sunday (June 27th) on Twitter writing, “Been playing two new songs on tour… Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET.”

Luke made good on his promise, sharing a live version of the song and writing, “The first new song I’m sharing this week – ‘Good Old Days.’ Let me know what y’all think!”

He recently returned to the road after delaying his tour due to Covid. He plays three back-to-back shows this holiday weekend in Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Toby Keith releases a new single today Check it out!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Win a $50 Smashburger Gift Card
Big change for Joliet fireworks this year
Connect With Us Listen To Us On