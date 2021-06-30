Last night 6/29/21 Luke Combs shared a new song “Good Old Days”

He teased the new material on Sunday (June 27th) on Twitter writing, “Been playing two new songs on tour… Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET.”
Luke made good on his promise, sharing a live version of the song and writing, “The first new song I’m sharing this week – ‘Good Old Days.’ Let me know what y’all think!”
He recently returned to the road after delaying his tour due to Covid. He plays three back-to-back shows this holiday weekend in Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf.
