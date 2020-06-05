Last Licks: Final installment of Rolling Stones’ YouTube concert-footage series debuts Sunday
Eagle Rock EntertainmentThe sixth and final installment of The Rolling Stones‘ Extra Licks weekly archival online series, which offers bonus footage from some of their concert films, will premiere this Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s YouTube channel.
This week’s feature offers rare performances from an August 1994 concert that The Stones played during its Voodoo Lounge Tour at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The footage was included as part of the bonus content on the Voodoo Lounge Uncut video, which was released in 2018.
Among the songs the rock legends played were “All Down the Line,” “Shattered,” and “Happy.” You can check out a trailer for the upcoming Extra Licks screening, featuring a glimpse of the group performing “All Down the Line,” at The Stones’ YouTube channel.
During the screening, Rolling Stones fans from around the world will have the chance to connect and chat online.
The six-episode series has been part of YouTube’s #StayHome Film Festival.
By Matt Friedlander
