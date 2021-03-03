Last April news broke that Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University?s coronavirus research.
In response to the donation Vanderbilt University Medical Center released the statement “We are incredibly grateful to Dolly for believing in our doctors and researchers as we work hard to fight COVID-19.”
Well, now that fight has paid off…as a vaccine has been produced, and the distribution of it has been rolling out over the last couple of months.
Now nearly a year after her financial pledge, Dolly is getting to benefit from it as she received the vaccine.
Dolly captured the moment she received the Moderna shot from Dr. Naji Abumrad. She even joked about changing the lyrics of her classic “Jolene” to “Vaccine” to fit the occasion.
“I?m finally going to get my vaccine, I?m so excited! I?ve been waiting a while, I?m old enough to get it and I?m smart enough to get it. So, I?m very happy that I?m going to get my Moderna shot today, and I wanted to tell everybody…I think you should get out there do it too. I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion…it goes, (sings – to the tune of ?Jolene?) ?Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine, I?m begging of you please don?t hesitate. Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine, cause once you?re dead, then that?s a bit too late.” (laugh)