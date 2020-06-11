Lars Ulrich surprises pediatric ICU nurse on Kimmel; Metallica releasing ‘S&M²’ vinyl box set in August
Julia Reinhart/Getty ImagesLars Ulrich surprised a pediatric ICU nurse — and Metallica superfan — during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.
Tracey Bednar of Long Island, New York, who helps treat children diagnosed with COVID-19, was chosen as host Jimmy Kimmel‘s #HealthCareHero for this week. During her interview with Kimmel, Bednar revealed that she loves to blast Metallica, particularly “Enter Sandman,” during her drive home from work. That’s when Kimmel introduced Ulrich to the chat.
“As a father of three, I can’t thank you enough for what you do,” Ulrich told a shocked Bednar. “All of us out here in San Francisco in my family, and everywhere, are so grateful for what you do. And thank you for having Metallica be a part of your life.”
As a further sign of his appreciation, Ulrich is sending Bednar a signed copy of Metallica’s S&M² vinyl box.
Now, you may be thinking to yourself, “What S&M² vinyl box?” That’s because the collection, which was recorded during Metallica’s two concerts last fall accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony, hasn’t actually been officially announced yet.
According to Ulrich, S&M² will be available widely on August, but Bendar, of course, will be getting the first copy.
By the way, Ulrich isn’t the first rock artist to surprise a Kimmel #HealthCareHero. Back in April, Dave Grohl paid tribute to Foo Fighters fan and Bronx emergency and trauma nurse TJ Riley with an acoustic performance of “Everlong.”
By Josh Johnson
