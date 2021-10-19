Largest Pumpkin in U.S. Disqualified for Tiny Crack

Good gourd. Well, maybe the bright side is, it can still make a lot of delicious pies?
A Wisconsin man grew the biggest pumpkin in the U.S. this year – It comes in at 2,520 pounds.
However, his hopes are, well, squashed. It’s not going into any official record books, because it was disqualified. It’s got a tiny crack, about the size of a fingernail.
Mike Schmit grew the gargantuan gourd about 30 miles west of Fond du Lac. To see a picture of the pumpkin, click here: UPI.
Unfortunately, from the awkward way it was growing, it cracked. It would have been worth $20,000; but Schmit said he’s not going to lose sleep over it. “It happens. There’s no crying in pumpkin growing.”