Larenz Tate says he was “excited” to work with Nia Long on ‘Love Jones’

Courtesy of TV OneTV One’s award-winning docu-series, UNCENSORED returns for its third season this weekend to explore he lives of some of today’s most notable artists and entertainers, starting with Larenz Tate.
The 44-year-old actor is widely known for his smooth-talking, poet-reciting role as Darius Lovehall opposite Nia Long‘s Nina Mosley from the 1997 classic romantic drama Love Jones.
Since then, he’s stared in dozens of television series and movies that continue to move the culture, such as Living Single, Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Girls Trip, and the upcoming Power spinoff, Power Book IV: Influence.
For the UNCENSORED season opener, Larenz will open up about being one of the leading male actors of the 90s, how his wife stole his heart at one of Jamie Foxx’s parties, and even how it was working alongside Nia Long.
In a preview clip, Tate says he’d wanted to work with Long for a while, and was excited about their passionate kissing scene.
“We clicked so well it was a lot of respect for each other,” Larenz said. “We enjoyed being Darius and Nina. And to be able to work with her was something I was really excited about doing.”
Tate describes Love Jones as “a story that we don’t get a chance to tell often enough: young folk in love who just so happen to be black people.”
Season three of UNCENSORED will also highlight the careers of singer Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick, actress/singer Jenifer Lewis, and the legendary Debbie Allen.
UNCENSORED‘s season three premiere airs on TV One Sunday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, two days before Tate’s 45th birthday.
By Rachel George
