Lane Closures in Joliet On Caton Farm Road And Theodore Street For Median Replacement
Roadwork will be taking place on Caton Farm Road and on Theodore Street at the Wisconsin Central Ltd. (Canadian National) railroad at-grade crossings, located between Drauden Road and County Line Road, from Monday, May 3rd through Friday, May 14th. The roadways will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for median replacement and curb & gutter repair. Work will take place between 7 AM and 4 PM with no work taking place on the weekends.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area. For further information, contact the City of Joliet Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.