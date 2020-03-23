Landlord Lowers Everyone’s Rent to $100 for April
Random acts of kindness day (creative concept)
A Wisconsin landlord named John Zutz left a letter on his tenants’ doorsteps last week, telling them that for the month of April, their rent would only be $100. The letter read: “To my tenants, It occurred to me my tenants might be affected by the economic slowdown from the coronavirus — missing work or even becoming infected, putting you in a financial bind. My mortgage is paid and my bills are covered, so I’ve decided to help with the neighborhood’s recovery. For the Month of April, 2020, your rent will be $100. If you are struggling financially this will give you some relief. If, however, you have the means, I suggest you use this windfall to buy food or services in Riverwest. Get a carryout meal from one of our great restaurants (and leave a nice tip). Spend a few bucks at the hardware store. Get some groceries, if you can. Consumers sitting on their wallets for a few days crashed the stock market. Our economy only works if that cash is circulating. We all need to contribute a bit to climb back to normal. I hope you’ll do your share.” Here’s the complete story from MSN.