Lana Del Rey shares Election Day album update from a Denny's
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty ImagesEveryone deals with the stress of Election Day in their own way, and for Lana Del Rey, that apparently meant sharing an update on her new album while eating at a Denny’s.
On Tuesday night, Del Rey shared an Instagram video in which she talked about her forthcoming record, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, while enjoying what we assume to be a Grand Slam. She said that the album is “done,” though it’s been delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting vinyl processing plants.
Del Rey also described Chemtrails as “folky,” “beautiful” and “super different” from her last album, 2019’s Norman F***ing Rockwell.
Additionally, Del Rey announced that she’s putting out a “digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas.” She also revealed she’s recorded an a cappella version of the Carousel show tune “You’ll Never Walk Alone” for an upcoming documentary about the English soccer team Liverpool F.C.
Last month, Del Rey released a new song called “Let Me Love You Like a Woman”
By Josh Johnson
