Lamb of God, Megadeth announce Metal Tour of the Year streaming event
Credit: Travis ShinnLamb of God and Megadeth were supposed to launch their co-headlining Metal Tour of the Year this Friday, but, much like pretty much every other live event, the run’s been postponed due to COVID-19. As a consolation, the bands will be bringing the metal online.
On Friday, Lamb of God and Megadeth will take part in a special streaming event. During the stream, you’ll be able to watch Lamb of God’s Chicago show from earlier this year, as well as Megadeth’s secret concert at the intimate Saint Vitus club in Brooklyn from 2016.
The Metal Tour of the Year openers will also be taking part, with Trivium streaming their 2019 Dallas show and In Flames showing their 2019 performance at their own festival in Sweden.
Along with the performances, all four bands will give an exclusive interview.
You can tune into the stream on June 12 starting at 5 p.m. ET via MetalTouroftheYear.com.
The summer leg of the Metal Tour of the Year, which was set to run into August, will be moved to 2021. No announcements have been made yet about the fall leg, scheduled to launch this October.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.