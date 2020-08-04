      Weather Alert

Lamb of God announces signature Memento Mori coffee brand

Aug 4, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Travis ShinnAfter debuting a signature non-alcoholic beer in April, Lamb of God has shifted gears to another beverage.

The Viriginia metallers have teamed up Nightflyer Roastworks to create their own brand of coffee. Dubbed ‘Memento Mori’ after a song from the group’s new, self-titled album, the brew uses beans grown in El Salvador, and is roasted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To order a batch of your own, visit LambofGodCoffee.com.

Lamb of God released Lamb of God the album in June. They were supposed to be touring the U.S. alongside Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames this summer, but the outing’s been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

