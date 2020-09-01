Lamb of God announces pair of livestream concerts
Credit: Travis ShinnLamb of God has announced a pair of livestream concerts.
The first one will be held September 18, and will include the debut live performances of songs from Lamb of God’s new self-titled album, which dropped in June. The second takes place September 25, and will feature the Virginia metallers performing their 2004 album Ashes of the Wake in full for the first time.
Tickets are on sale now via Watch.Lamb-of-God.com. You can purchase both streams individually for $15 each, or both of them together for a limited time price of $20.
Lamb of God was supposed to spend the summer on the Metal Tour of the Year along with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, but the outing was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
