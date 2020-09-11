Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz to star in Netflix’s all-Black western, ‘The Harder They Fall’

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi
Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Delroy Lindo will join Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in Netflix’s western thriller The Harder They Fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Harder They Fall is a revenge Western directed by the singer-songwriter, producer, and director better known as The Bullitts, Jeymes Samuel, and was written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin.
Samuel will be making his feature directorial debut with the all-Black Western produced by Jay-Z, who will write and produce original music for the film with Samuel.
The story follows outlaw Nat Love, played by Majors, who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago, Rufus, played by Elba, is being released from prison. Nat reunites with his old gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.
Beetz and Stanfield co-star in FX’s Atlanta. Regina King stars in HBO’s Watchmen and will soon make her directorial debut on One Night in Miami. Lindo recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, alongside the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
By Rachel George
