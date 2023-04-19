Lainey Wilson’s sending “Smell Like Smoke” to the Emmys

Lainey Wilson‘s sending her boot-stomping song, “Smell Like Smoke,” to the Emmys for consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category.

The track, which Lainey penned with Derek George, Lynn Hutton and Monty Criswell, was featured in the season five premiere of Paramount+’s Yellowstone, where Lainey made her acting debut as a local musician named Abby.

“Derek came up with the signature guitar lick at the beginning of the song and tracked the original demo, while Monty and I fiddled around with lyrics and Lynn steered the melodies,” Lainey tells Variety. “It was a little rough around the edges, but with good energy, which we thought was perfect for Yellowstone.”

“We thought a song about owning tough times in a proud, matter-of-fact, light-hearted way would tie in well with the way the show makes the down-and-dirty look sexy and fun,” she adds.

“Smell Like Smoke” is featured on Lainey’s third studio album, Bell Bottom Country. The 16-song collection also includes her latest chart-topper, “Heart Like a Truck.”

