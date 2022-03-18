      Weather Alert

LAINEY WILSON’S PARENTS ARE LEARNING TO ‘BE COOL’ AROUND CELEB FRIENDS

Mar 18, 2022 @ 9:39am
Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson pose backstage (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Association )

Lainey Wilson is becoming a household name in her own right, but her parents are still learning to adjust to having Lainey’s celebrity friends around. She recently told Taste of Country, “My daddy, he’ll just take a little picture just to show his buddies back home and I’m like, ‘Can you please not do that? That’s my friend now.'”

One such occasion was when Miranda Lambert invited Lainey and her family to a party at her Nashville restaurant, Casa Rosa, after the CMA Awards. Lainey said, “He just like walked up straight to her and hugged her by the neck and is like, ‘Can you get our picture?’ And I’m like, ‘Can you be cool?'”

Lainey’s parents are still over the moon about their daughter’s first ACM Award wins for Song of the Year for “Things A Man Oughta Know” and New Female Artist of the Year.

FAST FACTS

  • Lainey is set to perform at 5 Points St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday (March 19th) in Columbia, SC.
  • She continues climbing the charts with “Never Say Never,” a duet with Cole Swindell featured on his upcoming album.
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
Sam Hunt Started Playing Late!
Jason Aldean Says His Wife Has 'Lost Her Mind'
Dolly Parton Withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Women Are Marrying…  Themselves? Yep. Here's Why.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On