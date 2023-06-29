98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend Impressed Her With A Low-Budget First Date

June 29, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend Impressed Her With A Low-Budget First Date
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson prefers simplicity.

No fancy venues or high-end cocktails are necessary to win her heart. The singer says that back when she was first getting to know her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, he scored major points for frugal date spot choices.

“We went to this old place called Silverado’s, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10PM,” Wilson tells People about the couple’s first date. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget, too. This is gonna work out.'”

Wilson met Hodges — a former pro quarterback who signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 — through mutual friends. They’ve been dating for two years.

What is your idea of a great date?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
4

Johnsonville 'Beddar With Cheddar' Sausages Recalled
5

Do You Know These Unexpected Ways to Stay Safe in Summer Heat?

Recent Posts