Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend Impressed Her With A Low-Budget First Date

Lainey Wilson prefers simplicity.

No fancy venues or high-end cocktails are necessary to win her heart. The singer says that back when she was first getting to know her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, he scored major points for frugal date spot choices.

“We went to this old place called Silverado’s, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10PM,” Wilson tells People about the couple’s first date. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget, too. This is gonna work out.'”

Wilson met Hodges — a former pro quarterback who signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 — through mutual friends. They’ve been dating for two years.

What is your idea of a great date?