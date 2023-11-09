LAINEY WILSON WINS BIG

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer went into the event with nine nominations and walked away with five awards including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Jelly Roll took home the New Artist of the Year Award. He noted in his speech, “There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year… What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you. Let’s party, Nashville!”

“Fast Car” won awards for both Luke Combs, who snagged the prize for Single of the Year, and Tracy Chapman, who accepted the Song of the Year award in absentia.

Performance highlights included Wynonna Judd joining Jelly on stage for his single, “Need A Favor,” Morgan Wallen bringing Eric Church out to recreate their duet of “Man Made a Bar” and Post Malone joining Wallen and Hardy for a tribute to Joe Diffie.

There was also an all-star salute to Jimmy Buffett with Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown and longtime Buffett band member Mac McAnally.

2023 CMA Award Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR