LAINEY WILSON WINS BIG
November 9, 2023 8:17AM CST
The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer went into the event with nine nominations and walked away with five awards including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Jelly Roll took home the New Artist of the Year Award. He noted in his speech, “There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year… What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you. Let’s party, Nashville!”
“Fast Car” won awards for both Luke Combs, who snagged the prize for Single of the Year, and Tracy Chapman, who accepted the Song of the Year award in absentia.
Performance highlights included Wynonna Judd joining Jelly on stage for his single, “Need A Favor,” Morgan Wallen bringing Eric Church out to recreate their duet of “Man Made a Bar” and Post Malone joining Wallen and Hardy for a tribute to Joe Diffie.
There was also an all-star salute to Jimmy Buffett with Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown and longtime Buffett band member Mac McAnally.
2023 CMA Award Winners
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Fast Car”
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “Wait in the Truck” – Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jelly Roll