Lainey Wilson will release her new album, called Bell Bottom Country, on October 28th.

She celebrated the news by revealing the album cover on the Paramount billboard in NYC’s Times Square. Lainey has also released a new track from the album called “Watermelon Moonshine.”

She said, “I’ve lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say.Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

“Watermelon Moonshine” is the second song available from Bell Bottom Country, the first being her current single “Heart Like A Truck.”

Lainey is out on the Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters this summer as well as select dates with Luke Combs.

Here is the Bell Bottom Country track listing:

1. “Hillbilly Hippie” (Lainey Wilson, Terri Jo Box, Jeremy Bussey)

2. “Road Runner” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

3. “Watermelon Moonshine” (Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Kear)

4. “Grease” (Lainey Wilson, Jessi Alexander, Andrew Petroff)

5. “Weak-End” (Lainey Wilson, Nicolette Hayford, Faren Rachels)

6. “Me, You, and Jesus” (Lainey Wilson, Emily Weisband, Dallas Wilson)

7. “Hold My Halo” (Lainey Wilson, Derek George, Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton)

8. “Heart Like A Truck” (Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson)

9. “Atta Girl” (Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Brett Tyler)

10. This One’s Gonna Cost Me” (Lainey Wilson, Nicolette Hayford, Faren Rachels)

11. “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song)” (Lainey Wilson, Terri Jo Box, Trent Tomlinson)

12. “Live Off” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Adam Doleac)

13. “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes)

14. “What’s Up (What’s Going On)” (Linda Perry)

