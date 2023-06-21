LAINEY WILSON WARNS FANS ABOUT FAKE WEIGHT LOSS ADS

Lainey Wilson turned to social media yesterday (Tuesday, June 20th) to speak to her fans and warn them about fake ad campaigns claiming she took weight loss gummies to achieve her current figure. She captioned the post, “PSA if y’all have seen these ads, they’re entirely fake. Don’t fall for them and help me out by reporting them when you see them.”

In the video, Lainey explained, ”People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies . . . If I have lost weight, it’s because I am working hard and playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life, and to be honest me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”

She ended the video by saying, “I love y’all. I just don’t want y’all spending money on something that ain’t real. Do not fall for it, but I’ll tell you what. It’d be real nice if they made some gummies that made ya ass tell the truth. You get a gummy, you get a gummy, we all gettin’ gummies.”

Lainey continues climbing the charts with her latest single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” which is a current Top 30 hit.