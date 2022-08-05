Lainey Wilson Updates Fans About Father

Lainey Wilson has updated fans on her father’s health. She said on Instagram, “Hey y’all. I just wanted to jump on here and check in on everything that has happened this past week. As a lot of y’all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. He is here in the ICU here in Houston.” She added, “Along with trying to just deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles. Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family.” Her father is currently battling Diabetic Ketoacidosis. She also shared that she will be back on the road as scheduled.