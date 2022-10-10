98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson To Receive CMT’s Breakout Artist Of The Year Award

October 10, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Lainey Wilson To Receive CMT's Breakout Artist Of The Year Award

CMT has announced that they will be honoring Lainey Wilson as its Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMT artists of the year event.

Lainey released a statement saying, “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

Previous Breakout Artist of the Year honorees include Mickey Guyton in 2021, Ashley McBryde in 2019, Kelsea Ballerini in 2016, and Chris Stapleton back in 2015.

This year’s CMT artists of the year will premiere on Friday, October 14 at 9 pm.

