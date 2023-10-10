Lainey Wilson takes “Watermelon Moonshine” to #1: “I’m so honored”

Lainey Wilson has notched her fifth consecutive #1 single with “Watermelon Moonshine.”

The romantic track serves as the second single off Lainey’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country.

“I’m so honored that ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ hit #1 on Country Radio this week!” says Lainey. “This song was co-written with two incredible songwriters, Josh Kear and Jordan Schmidt, and I couldn’t be more proud listening to folks sing it back at shows.”

“This track represents the storytelling I grew up with and reflects on that young love we all like to reminisce on,” she adds.

Bell Bottom Country arrived in November 2022 and was first introduced with its chart-topping lead single, “Heart Like a Truck.”

Most recently, Lainey led the upcoming 57th CMA Awards nominations with a total of nine nods, including one in the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category.

