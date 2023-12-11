Lainey Wilson surprises HARDY with end-of-tour gift

It’s the end of an era for Lainey Wilson and HARDY as HARDY’s the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour concludes.

The trek wrapped with a gift exchange between the “Wait in the Truck” singers. Lainey’s recent Instagram carousel featured a video of her surprising HARDY with a guitar he’d been wanting.

“No f****** way, dude. Bro, I’d been thinking about that like, forever. I just didn’t want to say anything,” HARDY told Lainey in excitement as she unboxed his guitar.

“I love you. Thank you for everything,” Lainey said to HARDY as they shared a hug.

HARDY also surprised Lainey with a card and gift to Blackberry Farm, which left her emotional.

“@hardy we will talk about this tour the rest of our lives,” Lainey captioned her Instagram post with photos of her onstage on HARDY’s tour. “Loved burning up with the road with you, friend.”

You can check out the full post on Lainey’s Instagram.

Coming up, you can catch Lainey on CMA Country Christmas Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

