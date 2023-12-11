98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson surprises HARDY with end-of-tour gift

December 11, 2023 11:15AM CST
Share
ABC

It’s the end of an era for Lainey Wilson and HARDY as HARDY’s the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour concludes.

The trek wrapped with a gift exchange between the “Wait in the Truck” singers. Lainey’s recent Instagram carousel featured a video of her surprising HARDY with a guitar he’d been wanting. 

“No f****** way, dude. Bro, I’d been thinking about that like, forever. I just didn’t want to say anything,” HARDY told Lainey in excitement as she unboxed his guitar.

“I love you. Thank you for everything,” Lainey said to HARDY as they shared a hug.

HARDY also surprised Lainey with a card and gift to Blackberry Farm, which left her emotional.

“@hardy we will talk about this tour the rest of our lives,” Lainey captioned her Instagram post with photos of her onstage on HARDY’s tour. “Loved burning up with the road with you, friend.”

You can check out the full post on Lainey’s Instagram.

Coming up, you can catch Lainey on CMA Country Christmas Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Lainey Wilson surprises HARDY with end-of-tour gift appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do

Recent Posts