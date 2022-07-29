LAINEY WILSON REQUESTS CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR HER ‘DEDDY

Lainey Wilson asks that the prayers continue, but she has now specified that they are for her father. On Wednesday morning, Lainey posted a message on social media letting fans know that she was bowing out of her weekend shows due to a “family emergency” but didn’t offer any details. Later in the day, she posted a picture of her and her dad on social media writing, “My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know.”
While the cause of Lainey’s dad’s medical emergency is unknown, she did let fans know that the situation was “critical.”
There is no information yet on when Lainey will return to the road, but as it currently stands, she is set to re-join Jon Pardi‘s Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour on August 4th in Inglewood, CA.
