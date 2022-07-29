      Weather Alert

LAINEY WILSON REQUESTS CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR HER ‘DEDDY

Jul 29, 2022 @ 7:47am
(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Lainey Wilson asks that the prayers continue, but she has now specified that they are for her father. On Wednesday morning, Lainey posted a message on social media letting fans know that she was bowing out of her weekend shows due to a “family emergency” but didn’t offer any details. Later in the day, she posted a picture of her and her dad on social media writing, “My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know.”

While the cause of Lainey’s dad’s medical emergency is unknown, she did let fans know that the situation was “critical.”

There is no information yet on when Lainey will return to the road, but as it currently stands, she is set to re-join Jon Pardi‘s Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour on August 4th in Inglewood, CA.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilsonmusic)

Popular Posts
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Jason Aldean Tickets!
Breadflation' A Major Sign Of Surging Prices
How Much Does It Cost To Attend A Baseball Game?
UNFORGETTABLE CONCERT EXPERIENCE FOR YOUN FAN
Connect With Us Listen To Us On