98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson reflects on the rippling effect of her achievements

May 9, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

While Lainey Wilson‘s grateful for her successes in the country music world and beyond, she still experiences pinch-me moments that leave her in awe — and sometimes disbelief — of all she’s achieved.

“It does kind of rack my brain a little bit when I zoom out and I think about everything that’s happened in the past two years,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “My goodness, I feel like my dreams are kind of [happening] like a ripple effect. I feel like I’m having other dreams that I didn’t even know existed.”

“I mean, even with the Yellowstone stuff, I didn’t know that I wanted to act. I’ve been acting a fool forever, but I didn’t know I wanted to really do it, you know?” she shares. 

With five nominations, including a nod for the coveted Entertainer of the Year, Lainey is gearing up to perform an as-yet-unannounced track at this year’s ACM Awards.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live from Frisco, Texas, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts