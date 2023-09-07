Lainey Wilson on her nine CMA Awards nominations: “It’s absolutely surreal”

Lainey Wilson leads the CMA Awards nominations for a second consecutive year with a total of nine nods, including one for Entertainer of the Year.

Her jaw-dropping reaction to the news was shared via a photo on Instagram.

“Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes. [face holding back tears emoji],” Lainey captions the post. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers @hardy and @jellyroll615. Thank y’all for having me on these songs [heart emoji].”

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me,” she continues. “And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

“All I gotta say is thank y’all. I love country music [rock on emoji],” adds the “Heart Like A Truck” hitmaker.

Lainey’s fellow Musical Event of the Year nominee Jelly Roll also shared his excitement for her nominations.

“My sister @laineywilson got 9 nominations — holy f******- there is one category she is competing against herself. This woman is on fire – so happy for you Lainey. LETS GOOOOOOOO,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 57th CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

