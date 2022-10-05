Lainey Wilson named CMT Breakout Artist of the Year for 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event

Courtesy of CMT

Lainey Wilson has been named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year. She will be celebrated at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, set to take place on Friday, October 14 in Nashville.

“This past year has been a wild ride,” says Lainey, who earned her first two chart-topping hit singles with “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell.

“To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was well worth it,” the singer continues. “The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

Previous Breakout Artist of the Year nominees include Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton.

This Artists of the Year Ceremony will also celebrate a roster of country’s current hitmakers, including Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes. Kane and Luke are returning honorees at the ceremony, while Carly, Walker and Cody are all being honored for the first time.

Taking place at at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the CMT Artists of the Year event will broadcast on October 14 at 9 p.m. on CMT.

