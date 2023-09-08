LAINEY WILSON LEADS NOMINEES FOR THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
Lainey Wilson has snagged the most nominations for the 57th Annual CMA Awards. The singer tops the list with nine nods.
Other top nominees announced by the Country Music Association on Thursday (September 7th) include Jelly Roll with five nominations, and Luke Combs and Hardy with four apiece.
Wilson, who recieved nods for Entertainer of The Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year (x2), Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (x2) and Music Video of the Year wrote on iInstagram, ”
Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes. 🥹 I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers @hardy and @jellyroll615. Thank y’all for having me on these songs ❤️
“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”
The 57th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8th on ABC.
THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS NOMINEES
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Fast Car” Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck” Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know” Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- “Tennessee Orange” Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
- “wait in the truck” Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor
- Paul Franklin
- Rob McNelley
- Derek Wells
- Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
- “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jelly Roll
- Parker McCollum
- Megan Moroney
- Hailey Whitters