LAINEY WILSON LEADS NOMINEES FOR THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

Lainey Wilson has snagged the most nominations for the 57th Annual CMA Awards. The singer tops the list with nine nods.

Other top nominees announced by the Country Music Association on Thursday (September 7th) include Jelly Roll with five nominations, and Luke Combs and Hardy with four apiece.

Wilson, who recieved nods for Entertainer of The Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year (x2), Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (x2) and Music Video of the Year wrote on iInstagram, ”

Holy moly y’all. Someone pinch me. I can’t believe my eyes. 🥹 I’m so proud of everything we’ve done this year for my own music and these collabs with my brothers @hardy and @jellyroll615. Thank y’all for having me on these songs ❤️

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal. We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

The 57th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8th on ABC.

THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS NOMINEES