Lainey Wilson Leads List Of CMA Awards Nominees

Lainey Wilson is the most-nominated act heading into this year’s CMA Awards, it was announced this morning on social media. She tops the list with six nods, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, with five each. The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 9th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here is the complete list of artist nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Luke Combs

• Miranda Lambert

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

• Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

• “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

• “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

• Humble Quest – Maren Morris

• Palomino – Miranda Lambert

• Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

• Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Buy Dirt” Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

• “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

• “Sand In My Boots” Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

• “Things A Man Oughta Know” Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

• “You Should Probably Leave” Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Carly Pearce

• Carrie Underwood

• Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Cody Johnson

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• LOCASH

• Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

• “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

• “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

• “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

• “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

• “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

• “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

• “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

• “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• HARDY

• Walker Hayes

• Cody Johnson

• Parker McCollum

• Lainey Wilson