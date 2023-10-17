98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson launches The Stable fan club

October 17, 2023 1:15PM CDT
ABC

Lainey Wilson has rolled out her new fan club, The Stable. 

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer recently announced the launch on social media alongside a cinematic promo clip.

“We’ve been livin life out here in the fast lane for a while..but ya know, good, wild horses know how to find their way back home,” Lainey writes on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I love this community we’ve built, fan by fan, show by show. My Wild Horses deserve a place to call home..that’s why I’ve created The Stable.”

Members of The Stable, dubbed Wild Horses, receive access to presale tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, exclusive content, merch discounts, contests and more.

To join The Stable, visit Lainey’s website.

