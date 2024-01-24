Lainey Wilson Is The New Coors Light Girl

Lainey Wilson has a profitable new side gig.

The country star is linking up with Coors Light for a multi-year music partnership.

Wilson will be featured in an advertising campaign including digital, and OOH, with retail materials starting to appear in-store February 2024.

“Hold my beer because I’m going on tour with Coors Light,” said Lainey Wilson. “2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I’m thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride.”

