LAINEY WILSON IS MOST NOMINATED FEMALE ARTIST FOR THIS YEAR’S ACM’s

April 14, 2023 7:44AM CDT
Lainey Wilson is thrilled to be the ACM’s most nominated female artist this year. She expressed her gratitude to her fans online and said “This never gets old.” She also mentioned HARDY and wrote, “Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is “wait in the truck. Let’s go!”

She collected six nominations and three of those were from her collaboration with HARDY. He leads with the over-all most nominations this year. He has seven.

The ACM Awards will be held in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

  • Female Artist of the Year
  • Album of the Year: Bell Bottom Country
  • Single of the Year: “Heart Like A Truck”
  • Song of the Year: “wait in the truck” with HARDY
  • Visual Media of the Year: “wait in the truck” with HARDY
  • Musical Event of the Year: “wait in the truck” with HARDY

