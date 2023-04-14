LAINEY WILSON IS MOST NOMINATED FEMALE ARTIST FOR THIS YEAR’S ACM’s

Lainey Wilson is thrilled to be the ACM’s most nominated female artist this year. She expressed her gratitude to her fans online and said “This never gets old.” She also mentioned HARDY and wrote, “Thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is “wait in the truck. Let’s go!”

She collected six nominations and three of those were from her collaboration with HARDY. He leads with the over-all most nominations this year. He has seven.

The ACM Awards will be held in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

FAST FACTS