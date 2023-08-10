98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson Honors Luke Bryan

August 10, 2023 8:12AM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Association )

After his cancellation, Lainey Wilson filled in for Luke Bryan at the Watershed Music Festival in Washington.

The singer covered the hitmaker’s slot, her first headlining festival performance.

Fans’ TikTok videos show Wilson putting a female spin on Bryan’s songs at the concert.

In the video, the Louisiana-born singer adds Bell Bottom Country flair to the Georgian’s “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” before transitioning into “Drink A Beer.”

What do you think of Lainey’s first headlining performance?

@traeanniata @Lainey Wilson you are a class act. Get better @LukeBryan, your headlining spot was left in great hands! @Watershed Festival #watershed2023 #lukebryan #laineywilson #countrymusic ♬ original sound – TraeAnn Iata

