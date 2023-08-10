Lainey Wilson Honors Luke Bryan

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Association )

After his cancellation, Lainey Wilson filled in for Luke Bryan at the Watershed Music Festival in Washington.

The singer covered the hitmaker’s slot, her first headlining festival performance.

Fans’ TikTok videos show Wilson putting a female spin on Bryan’s songs at the concert.

In the video, the Louisiana-born singer adds Bell Bottom Country flair to the Georgian’s “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” before transitioning into “Drink A Beer.”

What do you think of Lainey’s first headlining performance?