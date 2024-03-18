Lainey Wilson grateful for Australia shows: “I was just a little redneck from Baskin”

Lainey Wilson‘s beaming with gratitude as she wraps up headlining Australia’s CMC Rocks festival.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took to Instagram Sunday to reflect on the surreal opportunity and dream come true.

“Australia, thank y’all taking me down under with y’all,” says Lainey. “When I decided to write songs as a little girl, I never thought somebody on the other side of the world would be able to relate to my story. I was just a little redneck from Baskin… man was I wrong?!”

“We are all a lot more alike than you think,” she shares. “We all just wanna feel something.”

Lainey’s Instagram post included photos of her performing onstage and a group shot offstage with fellow artists Tyler Hubbard, Ian Munsick and Bryan Martin.

Lainey’s set to play four headlining concerts in Melbourne and Sydney before heading back stateside for her next shows in Florida, Minnesota and Arizona.

For Lainey’s full tour schedule, head to laineywilson.com.

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” the latest single from Lainey’s Grammy-winning Bell Bottom Country, is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

