Lainey Wilson Discusses Being Nominated For ACMs

Lainey Wilson has been nominated for six awards at the 2023 ACM Awards, making her the second-most-nominated artist.

Awards she’s up for include Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Wilson talked about the honor, saying, “Woke up this morning to this and y’all…this never gets old.”

She added, “Thank you to every single person who has made this possible. I am so proud to be in these categories alongside some of my favorite artists and friends.”