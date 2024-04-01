LAINEY WILSON, CODY JOHNSON JOIN TERRI CLARK ON GREATEST HITS ALBUM

Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson guest on Terri Clark’s new Greatest Hits album. Lainey on “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” from 1996. And Cody on “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” a song Terri released 22 years ago.

Other duets, feature artists such as Lauren Alaina and Carly Pearce. And the new single, “Better Things To Do, is with Ashley McBryde.

Terri commented: “We began working on these duet versions over a year ago and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you.”

The new hits collection, titled Take Two, will be out on May 31.

