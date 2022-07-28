LAINEY WILSON CANCELS WEEKEND SHOWS DUE TO ‘FAMILY EMERGENCY’

Lainey Wilson canceled her upcoming weekend shows due to a “family emergency,” according to a social media post from the singer yesterday (Wednesday, July 27th). There is no word on whether her two shows in Iowa will be rescheduled.
In her post Lainey wrote, “Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical. Please keep my family in your prayers.”
No additional information has been released at press time.
At this point, Lainey is scheduled to resume her tour schedule with headliner Jon Pardi on August 4th in Inglewood, CA.
