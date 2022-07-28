      Weather Alert

Lainey Wilson asks fans to send prayers to her dad amid ongoing family crisis

Jul 28, 2022 @ 3:00pm

ABC

After scrapping two scheduled shows this weekend, Lainey Wilson continues to update fans on the family emergency that’s keeping her off the road.

She asked for prayers for her father, who she affectionately refers to as “my deddy,” posting a photo of herself with her dad on her social media.

“My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer,” Lainey wrote in the caption of her post. “Toughest man I know.”

A number of Lainey’s fellow stars chimed in in the comments section to offer their well wishes. “Sending so much love,” wrote Carly Pearce. “Praying, love,” added Caylee Hammack.

Lainey first let fans know of her family crisis earlier this week, when she told them she wasn’t going to make a pair of shows this weekend. “I’m so sorry to cancel last minute,” she said at the time, “but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
Jason Aldean Tickets!
FRISKY FRIDAY PHROGGING: This Scary New 'Roommate' Trend Will Phreak You Out
Breadflation' A Major Sign Of Surging Prices
Connect With Us Listen To Us On