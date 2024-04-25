98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey teams with Charlie 1 Horse for new Western hats

April 25, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Share
Disney/Randy Holmes

Lainey Wilson‘s making country and Western hats cool again, y’all.

The country superstar announced Thursday that she’s teamed up with Charlie 1 Horse for a new line of Western hats.

Watching y’all come out to the shows in your bells and hats only cemented my decision that we needed a special line just for all the cowgirls and cowboys out there lookin’ to make a statement with their look,” Lainey shares on Instagram.

“It has been such a joy working with @charlie1horse to put together this collection of hats for y’all and they’re finally live! Can’t wait to see y’all rockin’ them on the #CountrysCoolAgain tour here soon,” she says.

You can shop the Lainey Wilson x Charlie 1 Horse hat collection now at charlie1horsehats.com.

For tickets to Lainey’s upcoming Country’s Cool Again Tour, head to laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are We Throwing Cash in the Garbage - and We Don't Realize It?

Recent Posts