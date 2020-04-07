Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon’s Compassion Convo Is a Must-See: “Kindness Is Totally Free”
Lady Gaga joined Jimmy Fallon, Monday night, on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, to discuss their upcoming One World: Together At Home virtual concert – scheduled for April 18th.
The “Stupid Love” singer explained that kindess is the currency we should all be investing in right now. Gaga explained: “What’s so true about times like now is that there’s financial currency, but then there’s kindness currency, they’re both equally as important. There’s a lot of people who are at home right now that are wondering how they can help . . . one of the ways that you can is to be kind. You being kind everyday helps make it better for all the people that are scrambling at home or scrambling with their families.”
Gaga called for all of us to offer compassion for each other, and to express gratitude for what we have.