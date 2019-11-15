Lady Antebellum “grows up” and dives deep with ‘Ocean,’ while preparing not to sleep until Thanksgiving
Big Machine After their emotionally-charged performance of their hit “What If I Never Get Over You” with pop star Halsey on Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, Lady Antebellum releases their new album, Ocean, on Friday.
The threesome says it feels special to be able to put out their seventh studio effort just days after Country Music’s Biggest Night.
“It does!” Hillary Scott tells ABC Audio. “Yeah, the timing’s perfect,” Charles Kelley agrees.
“It feels very busy,” Hillary continues. “We’ll sleep at Thanksgiving, which will be awesome. But we’re very, very excited to be able to have this music out. We’ll hop a plane to head up to New York to do all the other promotion stuff for the record.”
“We’ve got the Today show, Colbert, all kinds of stuff, so it’ll be fun,” Charles adds.
Since the album’s titled Ocean, it’s appropriate that Lady A took a deep dive emotionally.
“We did dig really deep,” Dave Haywood explains. “[with] a couple of songs early on that Charles sent over, and then we wrote a bunch for this record that are pretty vulnerable and pretty honest and very personal.”
“We have been a band for thirteen years,” he reflects, “and I think we’re actually kind of growing up on this record and really digging deep on some heavier topics.”
Lady A’s publicity blitz starts Friday on NBC’s Today show; they stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on Tuesday. If you missed their CMA performance with Halsey, you can check it out on YouTube now.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.