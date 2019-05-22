Lady A taps into the “Need You Now” magic with their new hit, “What If I Never Get Over You”

Big Machine Even though it’s only been out since Friday, Lady Antebellum‘s “What If I Never Get Over You” is already at #25 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood all agree part of the reason is probably because it calls to mind their 2009 smash, “Need You Now.”

“To me,” Dave explains, “this song just stands out so much because it asks so many great questions that are unanswered. What if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do? What if I never get over you?”

“I think we’ve all been there,” he continues, “and I think that’s what’s always been so powerful about ‘Need You Now.’”

“I mean, that song is actually around ten years old this year, which is crazy,” he points out. “But, it went around the world to me because it just related to everybody.”

While all three members of Lady A are co-writers on “Need You Now,” that’s not the case with “What If I Never Get Over You.”

“I’m always like, ‘Damn it, we didn’t write it!’” Dave admits. “But man, when we hear a great song, at this point in our career, when it’s a great song, a great song just wins no matter what,” he says, as Charles and Hillary agree.

“And somehow this one feels like something we wrote more than some of the other ones we have written, and I don’t know why,” Dave observes. “But there’s something beautiful about it to me that tells both sides of the story.”

“What If I Never Get Over You” is Lady A’s first single since leaving their longtime label, Capitol Nashville, last year. It’s also the lead release from their forthcoming debut album for Big Machine.

