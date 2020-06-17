Lady A Talks with Lady A

The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum has reached out to blues singer Lady A (real name Anita White), who cried foul after the country trio shortened its name to Lady A without realizing that the Seattle artist has released several albums under that name over the last 20 years. The band released a statement on Instagram saying, “Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.”
Things seemed to have soured in the meantime. In an email to Newsday yesterday (Tuesday, June 16th), White wrote, “I received a draft agreement from the Antebellum camp. I’m not happy about (it) yet again after talking in good faith . . . Their camp is trying to erase me . . . Trust is important and I no longer trust them.” She adds that she will have “more to say” today (Wednesday, June 17th).
LATE UPDATE: LADY A’S AGREE TO SHARE
Late Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that both parties were able to come to some kind of agreement about sharing the name.